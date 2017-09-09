India raises GST tax rates for larger cars; pushes back filing deadlines 

  1. Sify.com
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday the government would increase taxes for mid-sized, large, and sports utility vehicles under the recently unveiled Goods and Services Tax (GST), and also extended the deadline to file GST returns.

Jaitley said the so-called CESS rates for mid-sized cars would be raised by 2 percentage points. The rate would rise by 5 percentage points for large cars, and 7 percentage points for sport utility vehicles, Jaitley told a media briefing. The decision was taken by the GST council of ministers chaired by Jaitley earlier in the day.

At the same time filing categories under certain structures within GST were pushed back until October or November, Jaitley said.

Most of these returns had initially been due between July and September.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Rafael Nam)



