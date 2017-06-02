  1. Sify.com
  India says committed to climate pact despite U.S. withdrawal

India says committed to climate pact despite U.S. withdrawal

NEW DELHI, June 2 (Reuters) - India remains committed to the Paris agreement to tackle climate change regardless of what other countries do, the government said on Friday after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from the landmark global pact.

"India under [Prime Minister Narendra] Shri Modi’s leadership has taken up renewable energy as an article of faith and is steadfast on its Paris commitments, irrespective of what others do," Power Minister Piyush Goyal said in a statement.

Harsh Vardhan, India's environment minister, said the world's third largest greenhouse gas emitter was committed to ensure it did its best to address climate change and global warming.

