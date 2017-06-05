  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. India says won't be impacted by some Gulf nations snapping ties with Qatar

India says won't be impacted by some Gulf nations snapping ties with Qatar

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 05, 2017 16:20 hrs

By Sanjeev Miglani

NEW DELHI, June 5 (Reuters) - India will not be impacted by some Gulf countries cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar, Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.

"There is no challenge arising out of this for us. This is an internal matter of GCC (Gulf Coordination Council). Our only concern is about Indians there. We are trying to find out if any Indians are stuck there," she told reporters.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen and Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)
more

talking point on sify finance