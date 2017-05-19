India soybean, soyoil futures rise tracking overseas cues

NEW DELHI, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking strong performance of related oils overseas.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.2 percent, while the benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent.

June soyoil futures were up 0.4 percent at 632.90 rupees ($9.80) on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1215 GMT, while Indian soybean was up 0.43 percent at 2,832 rupees.

The June rapeseed contract was largely flat at 3,681 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.5850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)