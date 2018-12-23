India successfully test-fires Agni-IV ballistic missile

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Dec 23, 2018 15:11 hrs
Agni 4 Missile (AP photo)

Balasore (Odisha): Nuclear strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV was successfully test fired off Odisha coast on Sunday.

The test fire took place from launchpad number 4 of integrated test range at APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast at 8.30 in the morning.

The missile is 20 meter-long and weighs 17 tonnes. It is equipped with state-of-the-art Avionics, 5th generation onboard computer and distributed architecture.

Moreover, the ballistic missile has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances.

This comes shortly after the indigenously built Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile Agni-5 was test-fired successfully from Abdul Kalam island. This missile can carry both nuclear and traditional weapons.



