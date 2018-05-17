India today will mourn the defeat of democracy: Rahul

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to form a government in Karnataka despite all the impediments, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the BJP is making a mockery of the Indian Conctitution.

Rahul taking to his Twitter handle said that this day India will mourn the defeat of democracy.

"The BJP's irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn't have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution," Gandhi Tweeted.

"This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy," he added. Meanwhile, BJP's B.S. Yeddyurappa for the third time was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Raj Bhavan. Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka after the Supreme Court early today morning decided not to put a stay on the swearing-in while conducting a post-midnight hearing, wherein Congress and JD(S) pleaded for the same citing BJP's inadequate strength in the assembly to stake claim at forming the state government. Late last night, Congress and JD(S) challenged Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision in the top court to invite BJP to form the government even when the saffron party, with 105 MLAs, including one Independent MLA, is seven short of the halfway mark of 112. They contended that they, with a total strength of 115 MLAs, are in a better position to form the government. Though Vala invited the BJP to form the government, he has given 15 days to the saffron party to prove its majority in the state assembly.

