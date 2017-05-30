India would stick to climate accord even if U.S. pulled out - source

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, May 30, 2017 18:21 hrs
German Chancellor Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Modi walk before a signing ceremony at the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in talks in Berlin on Tuesday that India would stay in the Paris climate accord even if the United States pulled out, a delegation source said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

U.S. President Donald Trump refused to endorse the global climate change accord at a summit of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Saturday, saying he needed more time to decide.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)



