 Indian Bank posts Rs 451 crore net profit
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 06, 2017 17:06 hrs
Chennai: Public sector Indian Bank on Monday said it closed the second quarter which ended on September 30 with 11.45 per cent growth in its net profit over the comparable period in the previous fiscal.

In a statement here, Indian Bank said it posted a net profit of Rs 451.54 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 405.15 crore in the quarter that ended on September 30, 2016.

The bank's total income for the quarter was Rs 4,874.17 crore, up by 6.45 per cent over Rs 4,579.02 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2016.




