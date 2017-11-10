 Indian banks` loans rose 7.2 percent in two weeks to Oct 27 - RBI
Last Updated: Fri, Nov 10, 2017 17:45 hrs
Indian banks' loans rose 7.2 percent in the two weeks to Oct. 27 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.2 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 262.00 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) to 79.17 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 27. Non-food credit rose 119.60 billion rupees to 78.54 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 142.40 billion rupees to 628.20 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 272.80 billion rupees to 108.50 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 27.

($1 = 65.1100 rupees)



