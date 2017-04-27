  1. Sify.com
  4. Indian book publisher S. Chand's $114 mln IPO fully subscribed

Mumbai: Indian book publisher S. Chand & Co Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 7.3 billion rupees ($114 million) was fully subscribed on the second day of the sale on Thursday, stock exchange data showed.

The IPO had been subscribed 1.48 times as of 1:00 p.m. (0730 GMT), according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

S.Chand is selling new shares worth 3.25 billion rupees in a price range of 660 to 670 rupees apiece, while its existing shareholders are also selling about six million shares in the IPO. The sale closes on Friday.

JM Financial, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse are the bookrunners for the IPO.

($1 = 64.1075 Indian rupees)



