  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. Indian oilseeds fall to multi-year lows on supply

Indian oilseeds fall to multi-year lows on supply

Last Updated: Mon, May 29, 2017 19:00 hrs

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian soybean and rapeseed futures extended their losses on Monday due to low demand and ample stockpiles.

Indian soybean one-month futures fell to their lowest in over 5 years, while rapeseed futures fell to over 2-year lows.

Soybean futures closed 2.2 percent lower at 2,700 rupees ($41.84) on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, while the June rapeseed contract closed 1.7 percent lower at 3,512 rupees per 100 kg.

June soyoil futures were down 0.9 percent at 616.50 rupees as of 1305 GMT.

($1 = 64.9375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)
more

talking point on sify finance