Indian oilseeds fall to multi-year lows on supply

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian soybean and rapeseed futures extended their losses on Monday due to low demand and ample stockpiles.

Indian soybean one-month futures fell to their lowest in over 5 years, while rapeseed futures fell to over 2-year lows.

Soybean futures closed 2.2 percent lower at 2,700 rupees ($41.84) on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, while the June rapeseed contract closed 1.7 percent lower at 3,512 rupees per 100 kg.

June soyoil futures were down 0.9 percent at 616.50 rupees as of 1305 GMT.

