Indian Railways bags 17 awards at the 'National Energy Conservation awards 2018'

New Delhi: The Railways has won 17 awards at the 'National Energy Conservation awards 2018', held here. This is the highest number of awards bagged by a single organisation.

Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal congratulated the officials for the achievement.

It participated in three categories-railway stations, hospitals and institutions out of the five major categories in which awards are given covering different subsectors.

Under 'transport' category, Indian Railways obtained 10 awards for the subsector railway station. Under 'building' category, Indian Railways got three awards for subsector Railway hospitals. Under 'institution' category, Indian Railways bagged four awards for subsector state PWD, CPWD and PHED

Ten awards for railway stations subsector include Vidisha railway station in Madhya Pradesh which won the first prize, Jamnagar Station in Gujarat second prize and seven certificates of merit were given to Dwarka, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Guwahati, Jaipur and Kazipet respectively. Three awards for Railway Hospital subsector include Railway hospitals of Izzatnagar division which won the first prize, Railway Hospital of Rajkot division second prize and certificate of merit to Railway Hospital of Ratlam division. Four awards for state PWD subsector include passenger reservation system complex building of Secunderabad division which won the first prize, rail Soudha zone HQ office building 2nd prize and certificates of merit to rail Nilayam in Secunderabad and Hyderabad Bhawan (DRM Hyderabad office) in Secunderabad These awards were given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of the ministry of power Government of India to various Institutions for adopting Energy Efficiency measures for reducing energy consumption and the cost.