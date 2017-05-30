Indian rapeseed extends losses due to ample stockpiles

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian rapeseed futures extended their losses on Tuesday due to low demand and ample stockpiles.

The June rapeseed contract closed 0.7 percent lower at 3,491 Indian rupees ($53.99) per 100 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange.

Soybean futures and June soyoil futures were largely flat, with soybean closing at 2,701 rupees, while soyoil futures were trading at 617.10 rupees as of 1144 GMT.

($1 = 64.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)