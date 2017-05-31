Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.

The June rapeseed contract closed 0.5 percent lower at 3,475 rupees ($53.89) per 100 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange.

June soybean futures closed 0.4 percent lower at 2,685 rupees, while soyoil futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at 617.90 rupees as of 1239 GMT. ($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)