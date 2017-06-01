  1. Sify.com
  4. Indian rapeseed snaps 3-day losing streak, oilseeds recover

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 01, 2017 18:40 hrs

NEW DELHI, June 1 (Reuters) - Indian rapeseed futures snapped a three-day losing streak and recovered from over two-year lows to close higher on Thursday.

The June rapeseed contract closed 0.3 percent higher at 3,493 Indian rupees ($54.20) per 100 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange.

June soybean futures closed 0.6 percent higher at 2,713 rupees, while soyoil futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at 620.90 rupees as of 1254 GMT. ($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)



