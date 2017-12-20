 Indian refiner BPCL prepared to integrate with GAIL, Oil India
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Commodities
  4. Indian refiner BPCL prepared to integrate with GAIL, Oil India

Indian refiner BPCL prepared to integrate with GAIL, Oil India

Last Updated: Wed, Dec 20, 2017 17:00 hrs

NEW DELHI, Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* State refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp has written to the oil ministry for integration with GAIL (India) Ltd and Oil India Ltd as option 1 and 2, said oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.

* The government has not taken any decision in this regard, Pradhan told lawmakers in a written reply.

* India wants to build bigger oil companies to better compete with global oil giants and withstand oil price volatility through integration of state-run oil firms.

* The government has approved sale of its 51.1 percent stake in refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp to oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27690.00 (-0.36%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28610.00 (0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27950.00 (-0.71%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28670.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.73%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27000.00 (-0.55%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27640.00 (-0.4%)
more

talking point on sify finance