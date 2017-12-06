 India`s c.bank keeps repo rate on hold at 6.00 pct, stance `neutral
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 06, 2017 14:40 hrs

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate unchanged at a more than seven-year low of 6.00 percent on Wednesday after inflation accelerated to a seven-month high and stronger economic growth reduced the need for monetary stimulus.

All but two of 54 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted the repo rate would be left unchanged at the lowest since November 2010 for a second meeting in a row.

The central bank reiterated that it is maintaining a "neutral" stance in monetary policy.

The RBI also kept the reverse repo rate unchanged at 5.75 percent.

Five members of the monetary policy committee voted to keep rates unchanged, with one voting for a 25 bps cut. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Richard Borsuk)



