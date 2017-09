MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's core annual consumer price inflation was seen at 4.5 percent-4.6 percent in August, compared with 4.1 percent in July, according to estimates from three analysts.

Data released earlier on Tuesday showed headline annual consumer inflation in August jumped to a five-month high of 3.36 percent from a year ago, driven by higher food prices.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)