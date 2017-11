MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's core annual consumer price inflation was seen at around 4.5 percent in October, little changed from around 4.6 percent in September, according to estimates from two analysts.

The annual consumer inflation rose to a seven-month high of 3.58 percent in October from a year ago, mainly driven by higher prices of food and fuel, government data showed on Monday.

