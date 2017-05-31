India's economy grows 6.1 percent in Jan-March

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's economy grew 6.1 percent in the three months through March from a year earlier, slowing from a provisional 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.

That was much lower than the forecasts for annual growth of 7.1 percent in the January-March quarter reflected in a Reuters poll.

Growth for the year ending in March came in at 7.1 percent, in line with the official estimate.

COMMENTS

VARUN KHANDELWAL, MANAGING DIRECTOR, BULLERO CAPITAL

"Q4 GDP number was a bit disappointing. "Since listed companies have reported a slowdown in their earnings for Q3 and Q4, I expect the data to be revised downwards. "The most significant imbalance in India's growth story is the paucity of job creation. The demographic 'dividend' is slowly turning into a 'tax' as more young people enter the workforce, while the pace of job creation is meagre. "It is critical that policy makers focus on a more equitable distribution of growth for the long-term socio-political stability of the country." (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair; Compiled by Rafael Nam)