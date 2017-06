NEW DELHI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's exports of engineering goods to Doha have suffered after Arab powers led by Saudi Arabia severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism, the Engineering Export Promotion Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Inputs from our engineering exporters indicate that shipping lines operating between India and Doha are keeping the containers on hold, the engineering trade body said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)