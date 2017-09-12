India's July tea output rises 3.4 pct y/y-Board

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's tea production in July rose 3.4 percent from a year ago to 155.59 million kg as plucking activity picked up in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, state-run Tea Board said.

The state produced 88.10 million kg in the month, up 3.7 percent from a year ago, the Board said in a statement.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)