India's mines ministry may recommend cut in iron ore export tax - sources

 India`s mines ministry may recommend cut in iron ore export tax
Last Updated: Thu, Nov 16, 2017 19:40 hrs

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - India's mines ministry may recommend reducing or scrapping of the 30 percent export tax on medium-grade iron ore due to a persisting surplus in the country, according to two sources and a document reviewed by Reuters.

Indian mining industry has for months lobbied for a cut in the export duty as the country is saddled with a surplus of around 149 million tonnes as on March 31 and a senior government official said the inventory is still hovering around that range. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Nidhi Verma)



