India`s Oct 1-Nov 30 sugar output rises over 42 pct y/y - trade body

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indian sugar mills produced 3.95 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, over 42 percent more than a year earlier, as more mills were operational this year due to higher availability of cane, a producers' body said on Tuesday.

At the end of November, 443 sugar mills were operational in the country, compared with last year's 393 mills, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

The world's biggest sugar consumer is likely to produce 25.1 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017/18 marketing year that started on Oct. 1, enough to cater local demand of around 25.1 million tonnes, the ISMA said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)