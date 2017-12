NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - India's main opposition party Congress on Monday appointed Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the country's most fabled political dynasty, as its president, the party announced.

The great-grandson of India's founding prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was elected unopposed to head the party, which was defeated heavily in a 2014 general election. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)