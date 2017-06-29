IndiGo airlines shows interest in buying stake in state-owned Air India - TV

  1. Sify.com
NEW DELHI, June 29 (Reuters) - IndiGo airlines, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, has expressed an unsolicited interest in buying a stake in state-owned carrier Air India, television channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday quoting the aviation ministry.

India on Wednesday gave approval to privatise debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.

Shares in InterGlobe Aviation were trading lower by 3.3 percent at 0841 GMT in a strong Mumbai market. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Malini Menon)



