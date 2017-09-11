IndusInd Bank, BFIL in focus as companies set to explore merger

Mumbai: Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion LImited and IndusInd Bank are in focus on Monday morning, following the two companies entering into an exclusive agreement to have a discussion about potential strategic combination by way of amalgamation through a scheme of arrangement, or any other suitable structure.



The agreement, the two companies have said, primarily provides for confidentiality of information / discussion and finalisation of the terms and conditions relating to the proposed transaction and help enter into a defintive documentation after necessary approvals.





Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited rose to Rs 955.95 (Rs 956 on NSE) and are currently up 1.3% at Rs 948. On BSE, nearly 1.5 lakh shares have changed hands so far at the Bharat Financial Inclusion counter this morning. On the National Stock Exchange, the counter has clocked a volume of ove 1.56 million shares so far in the session. The stock had touched a 52-week high of Rs 966.80 on 7 September 2017, rallying more than 100% since 27 December 2016, when it had touched a 52-week low of s 465.10.



Meanwhile, the IndusInd Bank stock hit a record high this morning, rising to Rs 1724.40 on the National Stock Exchange. On BSE, the stock touched a high of Rs 1723.20. The stock is currently up 0.8% at Rs 1709.



Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited, formerly known as SKS Microfinance Limited, repoted net loss of Rs 37 crore for the quarter ended June 2017, as against net profit of Rs 236 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.



The Net Interest Income for the quarter came in 8.4% higher than estimates of Rs 218 crore. Net loss for the quarter was also higher than the estimated figure of Rs 13 crore in the first quarter.



Provisions for the quarter jumped more than 10 fold to Rs 175.8 crore in the first quarter of 2017-18, compared to Rs 12 crore in the year-ago quarter.



IndusInd Bank turned in a good performance in the first quarter and reported a 26.5% jump in net profit to Rs 836.55 crore, compared to year-ago quarter. Total income increased by 21.5% to Rs 5302.77 crore, from Rs 4363.57 crore in the year-ago period.



The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.09% of the gross advances as on June 2017 compared to 0.91% in the same period a year ago. Net NPAs, as a percentage of net advances, were 0.44% as against 0.38%, a year ago.



IndusInd Bank set aside Rs 309.97 crore to cover bad loans and contingencies for April-June quarter of 2017-18. That was higher from Rs 230.47 crore, it had parked for the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.



