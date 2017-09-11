IndusInd Bank in talks with Bharat Financial to pursue merger

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 11, 2017 09:33 hrs
IndusInd Bank (AFP image)

India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Monday it would enter into exclusive talks with Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd to pursue a potential merger between the two financial firms.

"The Exclusivity Agreement provides for a mutually agreed exclusivity period for due diligence and discussions to evaluate a potential strategic combination between the company and BFIL (Bharat Financial)," IndusInd Bank said in a filing to exchanges.

IndisInd did not provide further details regarding the talks, including whether there was a deadline.




