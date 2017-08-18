Infosys plunges sharply as Sikka resigns as MD & CEO

Infosys shares plunged Friday morning as the company's Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka tendered his resignation, citing personal attacks among the prime reasons for his sudden move.



The Infosys stock had surged higher on Thursday after the company said that its board of directors will meet on 19 August 2017 to consider a share buyback. Investors and analysts had been anticipating a buyback announcement for long, amid frequent criticism from the founders of the company about the way the company was being governed under Vishal Sikka.





Infosys shares declined to Rs 944 on BSE, losing 7.6% in the process. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock touched a low of Rs 943 and is currently hovering around Rs 948, down 7% from its previous closing price.



On the National Stock Exchange, the Infosys counter has clocked a volume of 24.3 million shares so far in the session. On BSE, nearly 1.6 million shares have changed hands so far at the Infosys counter, as against average daily volume of just about 1.64 lakh shares.



After getting appointed as MD & CEO three years ago, Vishal Sikka had to face several challenges, not confined to just competition in the industry, global economic slowdown, some backlash in the U.S. amidst the change of regime and a strengthening rupee. Among the serious challenges Sikka had to face was calming the nerves of investors at times when the founders of the company, including N R Narayanamurthy, chose to voice their concerns and displeasure at the way governance issues were handled by the company.



Sikka sounded confident about the potential of Infosys, but said a stream of distractions and disruptions, mostly personal and negative, in recent months and quarters prevented the management from accelerating the company's transformation. Sikka had forecast that due to automation, clients would shift their investment to newer digital technologies, and as foreseen by him, there has been a big shift and it has been faster as well.



Sikka aimed to more than double Infosys' revenues to $20 billion and looked at 30% margins and $80,000 employee productivity. However, that was not to be and this, besides resulting in disappointement for investors, earned the displeasure of the founders.



During his regime, Infosys saw its net profit grew by about Rs 2000 crore. The operating margin was at par with the company's peers, notwithstanding the tough business environment.



The board of Infosys accepted the resignation of Sikka with immediate effect and appointed U B Pravin Rao as the interim CEO & MD, Sikka has been appointed the executive vice-chairman of the company.



Dr Sikka has been appointed Executive Vice Chairman effective today, and will hold office until the new permanent Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director takes charge, which should be no later than March 31, 2018. Sikka will continue to focus on strategic initiatives, key customer relationships and technology development. He will report to the Company’s Board, said a filing from the company to the stock exchanges.



When Sikka took over, Infosys was lagging behind industry growth. Under his leadership, Infosys launched breakthrough new programs to drive innovation, education and entrepreneurship on a large scale. These programs included Zero Distance, a program which was the first of its kind in the industry intended to drive grassroots innovation at a massive scale, through every employee.



Design Thinking training, the largest program of its kind to drive creative confidence and problem-finding in every Infoscion, and Zero Bench, a bold notion of leveraging the bench as a means to drive additional value for clients, were his other notable initiatives.



Although employee attrition decreased dramatically during Sikka's tenure, about 10 key executives quit their jobs.

Sikka commented, "I started my journey as the CEO of this iconic Company with a mission to transform it on the basis of software, especially [artificial intelligence], and innovation, enabled by education. Three years later, I feel proud of our progress and achievements, from profitable revenue growth to rapid purposeful adoption of software, new services and grassroots innovation, to the extraordinary recognition from our clients worldwide. I am deeply grateful to our Board for providing me with strong support and guidance, and especially wish to thank our Chairman Seshasayee for his extraordinary and thoughtful stewardship, and look forward to working together on a smooth transition.



