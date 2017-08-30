Infosys to invest Rs 100 crore in Bengal sans SEZ status

Kolkata: Information and Technology giant Infosys would invest around Rs 100 crore in the state without the Special Economic Zone status which it had sought earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday.

"InfosysAis coming to Bengal without the SEZ status," Banerjee told reporters while leaving the state secretariat Nabanna near here.

"Primarily, they will invest Rs 100 crore on a 50-acre land at Rajarhat (on Kolkata's north eastern fringes)," she said, adding that the company has accepted all other facilities offered by the state government.

The project would ensure employment for 1000 people. The IT firm had bought the land in 2008 at Rajarhat during the erstwhile Left Front rule. But despite paying the full amount of Rs 75 crore, the company put the project on hold as the Banerjee government - which came to power in 2011 - declared its opposition to SEZs.

