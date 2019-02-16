Interim bail of Robert Vadra, Manoj Arora extended till March 2

A Delhi court on Saturday extended interim bail of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora till March 2 in connection with a money laundering case.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate's counsel informed the Patiala House Court that the agency will require Vadra to appear four or five times more to carry forward the ongoing probe in the case.

The ED's counsel also raised the issue of a large media contingent following Vadra during all his appearances and said, “He (Robert Vadra) is accompanied by a “baraat” wherever he goes, whether to ED or to Court.”

It also apprised the court of Vadra’s Facebook post and said that he is making claims of being harassed on social media. Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, who appeared for Vadra and Arora, said that his clients have no problem in appearing for interrogation. “Robert Vadra has appeared on 6th Feb, 7th Feb, and 9th Feb. My client doesn’t have a problem if they want to interrogate him for 5 days or 10 days,” Tulsi said. Tulsi also informed the court that cumulative questioning of his client (Vadra) lasted for 23 hours 5 minutes.