INX media case: Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing Karti's bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi High Court Justice Indermeet Kaur recused from hearing Karti Chidambaram's bail plea in connection with the INX media case, on Tuesday.

The matter was referred to another bench.

On March 12, Karti moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail.

Meanwhile, the probe agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order, which had granted relief to Karti Chidambaram in the case.

Earlier on March 10, the Delhi High Court restrained the ED from arresting Karti Chidambaram till March 20.

In May 2017, the ED registered a money laundering case against Karti for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

