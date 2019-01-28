IRCTC scam: Delhi court grants regular bail to Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi

Patiala House Court on Monday granted regular bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others in a money laundering case against them in IRCTC scam case.

Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others have been granted regular bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety amount each. Next date of hearing in this matter has been fixed for February 11.

Speaking to media after getting bail Tejashwi said, "I have full faith in the judicial system."

A Special CBI court on Saturday granted regular bail to former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad in the same case. Special CBI judge Arun Bharadwaj directed the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo to furnish an amount of Rs 1 lakh as a personal bail bond and one surety of like amount. Lalu is already on an interim bail while the other accused in the case are on regular bail. Lalu is facing charges of misusing his position in the allotment of a contract to a private company for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels located at Puri and Ranchi. The prosecution report had stated that the two hotels of the Indian Railways were first transferred to IRCTC and was sub-leased to the Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochhar for maintenance.