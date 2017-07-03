ITC hits record high; may benefit from GST

ITC Ltd jumped by as much as 9.6% to a record high. The stock in fact became the top percentage gainer on the broader NSE index. It was up almost 6.3% at 10:45 am.

The shares rose as taxation for cigarettes under the new good and services tax (GST) is around 5-6 pct lower than the previous tax structure, an analyst at Reliance Securities told <i>Reuters</i> News agency.

The government's lower tax structure is aimed at tackling large smuggling of cigarettes, the analyst observed.

The stock drove Nifty FMCG index up as much as 5.7% to an all-time high Other cigarette stocks including VST Industries Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India, and Kothari Products Ltd rose as much as 8.63 pct, 5.51 pct, and 3.2 percentage respectively Up to Friday's close, ITC was stock up 33.9% this year, compared against a 23.8% rise in the Nifty FMCG index.