itel Mobile launches 'PowerPro P41' at Rs 5999

New Delhi: itel Mobile, part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, on Thursday launched its latest smartphone 'PowerPro P41' at Rs 5,999 for the Indian market.

The highlight of the 4G smartphone is its 5,000mAh battery which claims to offer stand-by time of up to 35 days and talk-time of up to 51 hours.

Powered by 1.3GHz Quad Core processor, the device comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage which is expandable up to 32GB.

"Equipped with state-of-the-art features such as the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and an unmatched long-lasting battery, the 'PowerPro P41' is the perfect combination of high-grade performance and stylish design aimed at delighting Indian customers," said Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel Mobile India, in a statement.

The smartphone has 5-inch FWVGA display and sports 5MP rear camera with flash and 2MP front camera. The device provides connectivity options via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and OTG.

