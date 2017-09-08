  1. Sify.com
  iVOOMi launches two affordable smartphones in India

New Delhi: Chinese electronics company major iVOOMi on Friday launched two new affordable 4G VoLTE smartphones 'Me 3' and 'Me 3S' in India at Rs 5,499 and Rs 6,499, respectively.

Both smartphones feature 5.2-inch HD IPS shatterproof display, have 3000mAh battery and are powered by 64-Bit Quad-core MediaTek processor running Android 7.0 Nougat.

"We are glad to introduce 'Me 3' and 'Me 3S' as our flagship products to make life easier and better for the users across length and breadth of the country," said Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, in a statement.

'Me 3' comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB) and sports rear and front camera, both 8MP with LED flash.

'Me 3S' comes 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB) and sports 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera with LED flash.

The smartphones are now available on Flipkart.




