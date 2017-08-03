Jaitley bats in favor of SBI interest rate cut

Arun Jaitley, the finance minister came in support of the State Bank of India's latest decision to cut interest rate on savings accounts lesser than Rs 1 crore. The decision was made on the premise that it was in sync with reduction in lending rates.

He averred that savings rates were higher during times when the inflation was higher. With RBI cuts in lending rates, savings rates too have.

The minister was speaking during a zero hour, and commented that the government already has a deposit scheme offering an over 8% interest rate.

The scheme, named Pradhan Mantri Vyaya Vandana Yojana (PMVYY) launched in December 2016, has been made available for senior citizens and retired persons. Managed by LIC, the effective rate under this scheme is 8.3%. MP Derek O' Brien, who had raised the question on SBI's rate cuts, suggested that banks offered rates of 9-10% three years ago, but now they have falled to 6%. He opined that alternate chit funds could potentially take the space of banks. O'Brien had also conceded during the proceeding that 1.5 million jobs have been lost and that the government has been unable to recover NPAs from big corporates. The exit of Arvind Panagriya from Niti Aayog also found mention in his address. Jaitley suggested that the NPA issue could be discussed when the house could debate on the banking amendment bill.