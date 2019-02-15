Jaitley resumes charge as Finance Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday officially reinstated as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Shri Arun Jaitley," read a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.

In his first official engagement as Finance Minister, Jaitley attended a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pulwama terror attack. According to CRPF, 37 of its personnel were killed in the attack.

Jaitley, who was designated as 'Minister Without Portfolio', underwent treatment for nearly a month in New York and returned to India on February 9. In his absence, his portfolios of Finance and Corporate Affairs were temporarily assigned to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on January 23. Jaitley underwent renal transplant last year at AIIMS here. Although he was away from India, Jaitley remained active on Twitter and was regular with his blog posts.

