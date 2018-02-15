Kejriwal blames Modi government for Nirav Modi's flight

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Modi government of helping the prime accused in the Rs 11,515 crore PNB fraud, Nirav Modi, to flee from India.

"Is it possible to believe that he or Vijay Mallya left the country without active connivance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (government)?" the Aam Aadmi Party leader asked in a tweet.

His remarks came after media reports suggested that the billionaire diamond trader left India before a FIR could be filed against him by the Punjab National Bank.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a Rs 11,515 crore case against him and raided properties linked to him. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation booked Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nischal and maternal uncle Mehul Choksi for their alleged involvement in a cheating case of over Rs 280 crore.

