Kerala all set to become knowledge-based society: Vijayan

Kochi: Kerala is all set to become a knowledge-based society for which the government will put in place all infrastructure and policy framework, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.

"We have a wide range of highly qualified and skilled human resources and the world class physical and digital infrastructure that can attract the emerging knowledge companies to Kerala," said Vijayan, while inaugurating Kerala's first-ever Global Digital Summit, #FUTURE..

Stressing the inherent strength of Kerala to rise up to the fast-paced changes happening around the world, he said that the ongoing, two-day conclave is a key step in showcasing the state as a global digital and information technology destination.

"Through #FUTURE, we hope to connect and collaborate so as to enable a digital lifestyle for all in the state. That is why we have this confluence of thought leaders, knowledge champions and leading industrialists, IT professionals and experts here," he added. The summit would also provide a rare opportunity to the start-ups and the vast pool of skilled youth to meet and interact with the top figures who have come. On the occasion, Vijayan also launched M-Kerala, a unified app for all government services. Kerala is the state with the largest public Wi-Fi deployment in the country, with state government already having set up 1,000 public hotspots in the state and plans to ramp this up by 1,000 every year. S.D. Shibulal, chairman of Kerala's High Power Committee on IT (HPIC), while welcoming the gathering, said that over 30 business leaders who have made a name in the global arena are attending the summit. "It is significant that such an event is being held at a time when the world is on the threshold of a massive change impacting entire spectrum of activities. The aim of #FUTURE is to think about the future of Kerala and India and the summit is the first step in that direction," the Infosys co-founder added. V.K. Mathews, HPIC member and convener of #FUTURE, noted that amid all the disruptions taking place globally, the scenario also offered a lot of opportunities and challenges. Among the speakers include Nandan Nilekani, Christoph Mueller, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Emirates Group, Roland Schuetz, Group CIO, Lufthansa Group, Alok Ohrie, President and MD, India Commercial, Dell EMC, Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's, Natesh Manikoth, Chief Data Officer, Federal Aviation Administration, U. Dinu John Parel, Global CIO, Dover Corporation, among others. The 30 invitees are divided into six panels and the topics of discussion would include 'The digital future of travel & transportation'; 'Data: Oil of the digital future'; 'The digital future of health & sustainability'; 'The digital future of education & skills'; 'Technology disruption and inclusion'; and 'The digital future of banking finance and retail'.

