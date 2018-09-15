Kerala's loss estimated at Rs 40,000 crores, industries minister Jayarajan says state spent Rs 1236 crores on relief work

According to Kerala's Minister for industries, an amount of Rs 1,236 crore has so far been spent by Kerala government on relief works to overcome the devastation caused by the deluge last month.

The minister was quoted in a PTI report as saying that the state's loss owing to the floods was pegged at Rs 40,000 crores. The state is expected to submit a memorandum to the Centre, seeking relief assistance and compensation for loss and damage.

"An immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 has been given to 5.70 lakh families till date," he said in the report. The amount has to be disbursed to 42,000 more families, which would done in a few days, he added.

The minister also informed that families of 193 individuals who died in the floods were given Rs 4 lakh each. When prodded about the offer of Rs 700 crore from the UAE, he answered the state had no further information. In the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is away in the U.S for treatment, the industries minister is presiding over cabinet meetings. The minister insisted that the CM's absence had in no way affected the administration of the state. Speaking on fund mobilisation programme for the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, Jayarajan said it received a "very good" response and added that school students collected Rs 15 crore during a fund raising campaign from their institutions on September 11 and 12.