Kuwait replaces oil and finance ministers - state news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait replaced its oil and finance ministers in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, state news agency KUNA reported.

Bakhit al-Rashidi was appointed the new oil minister of the OPEC member state and Nayef Falah al-Hajraf was named the new finance minister, KUNA said citing a royal decree.

Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, son of the ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was appointed the new minister of defence.

The previous cabinet resigned on Oct. 30 when its information minister was questioned by parliament and faced a no-confidence vote over violations of budgetary and legislative rules. Mohammed Nasser Al-Jabri was named the new minister.

The major oil producer has the oldest legislature among the Gulf Arab states and experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles. The previous government was formed in February. (Writing By Noah Browning; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)