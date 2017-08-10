Lack of Aadhar should not result in lack of benefits says Aadhar CEO

According to UIDAI's CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey the lack of an Aadhar card or authentication issue should not render in a denial of service. Such denial would tantamount to denial of government benefits and as such violators should be punished, said he.



Aadhaar as such is a technology for empowering people and not for exclusion or denial.



A section of activists had raised concerns suggesting that removal of bogus beneficiaries was a "distorted" process adopted by the central agency.





Pandey conceded that the inferences of such activities arise from a "skewed approach", and draws "misconstrued" interpretations to pass off incorrect assumptions on Aadhaar.



The Aadhar act mandates that not a single person be denied government benefits for not possessing an Aadhar card. So far over 116 crore people have a 12- digit biometric number and nearly 99% adults have been covered under it.



The Act also provides for statutory protection to those who are unable to authenticate because of worn-out fingerprints or other reasons such as technical faults.



Pandey clarified that in case a person has difficulty in getting fingerprints authenticated on a machine, he and she has the option to provide a copy of the Aadhaar card and can receive the benefits till the system is rectified.



"The field agencies have been accordingly instructed through the notifications issued by the government. In spite of this, if a person is denied because he does not have Aadhaar or he is unable to biometrically authenticate, it is undisputedly a violation of instructions issued by the government and such violators have to be punished," he said.



To claim that Aadhaar is responsible for denial of benefits is nothing but a "misconstrued fact presented with malafide intent", he said.



Asserting that distribution of benefits through Aadhaar authentication makes it harder to fudge records and deny genuine beneficiaries, he pointed out that overall the system brings greater accountability and empowerment as it makes impersonation and denial of rights more difficult.



