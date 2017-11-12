 Lalu demands rollback of note ban, GST
Last Updated: Sun, Nov 12, 2017 14:21 hrs
Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday demanded an immediate rollback of demonetisation and GST "for the sake of the people".

"Roll back notebandi and GST (Goods and Services Tax) for the sake of the people and the country," the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader told the media here.

Calling the two decisions "anti-people", Lalu Prasad said no patchwork would do because both decisions had failed on the ground.

"People have been hard hit by notebandi and GST, they are upset and worried," said the former Bihar Chief Minister.

Lalu Prasad said he would unite all like-minded opposition parties across the country over the two issues.

He said a united and strong opposition was a must "as there is an Emergency like situation in the country and the central government is working like a dictator".

He accused the Modi government of failing to provide jobs and control price rise.

