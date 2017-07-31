Lenovo K8 Note coming to India on August 9

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo will unveil its flagship device K8 Note in India on August 9.

"New KillerNote uncaging on 09.08.17," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, it was expected the new addition in Lenovo's Note series would be K7 Note.

The reason Lenovo decided to skip on the K7 Note remains unclear.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus also skipped on the number 4 and launched OnePlus 5 after OnePlus 3T.

Similarly, South Korean tech giant Samsung skipped Galaxy Note 6 and unveiled Note 7 last year.

Specifications of the upcoming K8 Note were recently leaked on Geekbench benchmarking site which suggests that it is likely to house a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 Helio SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. The smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box, the listing adds. It is also expected to sport a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

