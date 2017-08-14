Lenovo K8 Note: Ups the ante in budget segment with dual rear cameras, stock Android

New Delhi: Dual rear cameras and images with "Bokeh" effect gained popularity after Apple released the iPhone 7 Plus last year.

Now, Lenovo is betting big on the sub-Rs 15,000 segment with the K8 Note that boasts of dual rear cameras and packs decent specs in a sturdy body.

At the launch event in New Delhi, Lenovo said it skipped a generation (K7 Note), took a leap and made K8 Note with the stock Android operating system (OS) and dual camera set-up.

So, does K8 Note have enough power to beat Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 -- perhaps the most popular smartphone in its segment? Read on to find out.

What works for the device. Lenovo is banking on the dual camera set-up at the rear which also makes it the company's first phone with this feature. A 13MP "Purecell" sensor along with 5MP Samsung "BSI" sensor and dual "CCT LED" flash combine to create good "depth-of-field" shots. A 13MP front camera with flash is capable of satisfying the hunger of selfie lovers. The camera app is neat and looks similar to the camera interface of Motorola phones. It lets the user change exposure quickly via the focus ring. Lenovo K8 Note has a premium and sturdy design, thanks to the 6,000 series Aluminium body. The device is available in Venom Black and Fine Gold colours and the former looks classier than the gold variant. The 5.5-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display is protected by a layer of 2.5D Corning Gorilla glass that renders a smooth finish. Lenovo has also added a layer of anti-fingerprint "oleophobic" coating that is a great value-addition and won't leave smudges on the screen. The viewing angles are great with decent sunlight legibility. This is the best-ever display on a Lenovo smartphone in this price segment. Also, the splash-proof P2i nano-coating makes the device capable of handling a few splashes. This is also where Redmi Note 4 falls short. In terms of performance, stock Android is a welcome change. The look and feel of the user interface delighted us. K8 Note did not show any lag when we browsed videos on YouTube, used WhatsApp and surfed the internet simultaneously, thanks to the deca-core MediaTek Helio X23 (MT6797) chipset. We especially liked the rather low placement of physical power and volume buttons (on the right side) which made it easy to reach them. A dedicated "Music key" lies on the left which can be customised by users to suit their needs. The fingerprint sensor right below the camera at the rear unlocks the phone in a snap. A dedicated microSD card slot placed on the left can expand memory up to 128GB and is a good value-addition to the smartphone. The hefty 4,000mAh non-removable battery lasted over a day on a single charge with moderate-to-heavy usage during our review. A 15W "Turbo Charger" supplied in the box could provide 100 per cent juice in less than two hours. What does not work. The big camera bump at the rear is a downgrade from its predecessor K6 Note and gets a thumbs-down from our side. It is disappointing that the three capacitive buttons below the display are not backlit. The phone warmed up when we used it for navigation and played games. The battery backup of the K8 Note is decent. But Redmi Note 4 scores better in this department with a bigger 4,100mAh battery and better optimisation. Conclusion. K8 Note is a serious attempt by Lenovo to woo consumers in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. The prowess of its dual rear cameras and stock Android definitely make K8 Note stand out in the crowd and give a stiff competition to the best-selling phone in the segment -- the Redmi Note 4.