LG to make appliances compatible with Amazon Echo smart speaker

Seoul: LG Electronics will make its appliances work with Amazon Echo smart speakers as part of an ongoing process to expand into the artificial intelligence business arena.

The global electronics manufacturer on Sunday said it planned to showcase its appliances working with Amazon's Alexa voice-controlled intelligent speaker at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin that kicks off next week.

LG said that while Echo does not respond to Korean voice command at present, research is underway to set up such a compatible system late this year or early next year, Yonhap news agency reported.

It said LG products that will work with the Alexa personal assistant service that are used in refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, air conditioners, air purifiers, cleaning robots and ovens. The global home appliance manufacturer has been pairing its products with various smart voice activated devices for the past few years with open platform and open partnership arrangements. At the 2016 IFA gathering, it introduced the SmartThinQ Hub that works with Alexa, while earlier this year at the annual Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show it displayed a smart fridge and household home robot that works with Amazon's artificial personal assistant service. Besides products that can work with Echo, LG said it will unveil various Internet of Things devices, robots and smart home solutions in Berlin this year.

