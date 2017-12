LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of UK insurance market Lloyd's of London said she was pleased about the progress of talks about Britain's exit from the European Union but was nonetheless pressing ahead with plans for a subsidiary in Brussels.

The insurance sector still needed certainty about the UK's future trading relationship with the EU, Inga Beale said in a statement, with the priority being to ensure market access.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by John O'Donnell)