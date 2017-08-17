  1. Sify.com
M-tech launches affordable 4G smartphone

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone maker M-tech on Thursday unveiled its latest TEZ4G 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone for Rs 4,999.

The dual-SIM device comes with 5-inch FVWGA IPS screen and sports a 5 MP rear camera with flash and a 2MP front camera.

"From superfast data connectivity to powerful processor, battery and camera, tough 'Dragontrail' glass providing durability, a stunning curved design and OTG support; TEZ offers useful features at a very affordable price," said Goutam Kumar Jain, Director, M-tech Informatics Ltd, in a statement.

The smartphone is available at online and offline platforms.




