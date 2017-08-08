Mafe Mobile launches budget smartphone 'Shine M810'

New Delhi: Domestic handset manufacturer Mafe Mobile on Tuesday launched an affordable 4G smartphone 'Shine M810' at Rs 4,599.

'Shine M810' features 5-inch FWVGA display and sports 5MP rear camera and 2MP front camera with LED flash.

Backed by 1.3Ghz Quad-core SPREADTRUM processor, the device comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which is expandable up to 64GB.

"Designed for internet-savvy users, our new offering promises super-fast data connectivity and superior voice call quality at a very affordable price," said Jaikishan Agarwala, Director, Marketing, Saawariya Impex Pvt Ltd, in a statement.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, the smartphone is powered by 2800mAh battery which claims to provide eight hours of talk-time and 200 hours of standby time. The 4G VoLTE smartphone also includes features like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi with tethering, proximity sensor and FM radio.

